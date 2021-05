A photo of the crash scene. (Courtesy MSP Twitter)

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have died after a crash on US-131 in Schoolcraft.

A photo of the car involved in the crashed. (Courtesy MSP Twitter)

The crash happened at US-131 near West X Y Avenue on Friday at 3 p.m.

Michigan State Police said a car T-boned a truck at the intersection. MSP said it’s not yet sure if the people who died were the two drivers.

The crash has closed south bound US-131 at West X Y Avenue.