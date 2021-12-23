Tunnels to Towers paying off home for fallen Kalamazoo County deputy’s family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Tunnel to Towers‘ third annual Season of Hope will be paying off the mortgages on the family homes of two fallen Michigan first responders.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

An undated courtesy photo of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire.

Proxmire lost his life on Aug. 15, the day after he was shot while chasing a suspect who was later killed in a shootout with other deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Proxmire was a patrol officer, field training officer, Taser instructor and defensive tactics instructor. He also worked at the jail.

He had served the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy for nine years and was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Proxmire left behind his wife, Roanna, and their four children.

“I am honored and humbled by having my home purchased for me, and I thank you every day for making this positive thing happen for my family,” Roanna Proxmire said in a press release.

An undated courtesy photo of Detroit Police Officer Myron Anthony Jarrett.

Detroit Police Officer Myron Anthony Jarrett

Jarrett lost his life on Oct. 28, 2016 when he was fatally shot by a hit-and-run driver while assisting with a traffic stop. He is survived by his wife, Sacha, and his three children.

Tunnel to Towers said so far this year it has paid off the mortgage of 135 homes across the country. The 65 homes included in the Season of Hope will bring the total to 200.

“Thanks to the generosity of Americans across the country, Tunnel to Towers is able to ensure these families, whose loved ones gave their lives while serving their communities, can celebrate this holiday season and every holiday season in their homes, without ever worrying about the financial burden of a mortgage,” Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said.

For more information on the Fallen First Responders Home Program, click here.