ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when his vehicle hit a tree in Ross Township on Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of M-89 near N 43rd Street after receiving reports that a vehicle hit a tree.

Responding deputies found a man trapped and unresponsive in a red Dodge truck. The sheriff’s office said the truck had left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 59-year-old Battle Creek man, died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.