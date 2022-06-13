KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial is underway for a man accused of killing a hostage and then injuring three police officers near Kalamazoo in late 2019.

A Kalamazoo County jury on Monday morning heard opening statements in the trial of William Jones.

Authorities say Jones broke into a home on Proctor Avenue near King Highway in Comstock Township on the night of Dec. 1, 2019 and held Christopher Neal, his wife and their daughter hostage. Neal was shot in the head and killed.

An undated photo of Christopher Neal courtesy Facebook.

His wife and daughter, who was a toddler at the time, were not injured.

Three police officers who moved in on the house when they heard gunfire were also shot and wounded: a Kalamazoo public safety officer was shot in the shoulder, a Michigan State Police trooper in the leg and a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was grazed on the head.

The prosecutor is arguing Jones had time to think about what he was doing and intended to kill Jones.

The defense says Jones believed someone was following him and thought he needed help. They say he didn’t know it was police outside the home and felt threatened.

Jones has been found competent to stand trial. That means a judge decided he is capable of understanding the charges against him and of assisting in his own defense, as is his right. It does not preclude the defense from seeking to prove he was not sane at the time of the killing.

Jones faces a slew of criminal counts including open murder; felony murder; three counts of assault with intent to commit murder; first-degree home invasion; unlawful imprisonment; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer; and several counts of felony firearm. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Neal, 22, was a native of Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he met his wife, who is from Southwest Michigan.

—News 8’s Brittany Flowers contributed to this report.