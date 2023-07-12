TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A business opening up near Kalamazoo offers fun for the whole family.

The Backyard of Kalamazoo, located at 10441 Stadium Dr. near 1st Street in Texas Township, will celebrate its grand opening Tuesday with bounce houses, bubbles and games for all ages.

Chris and Kelly Sandmeyer where inspired to open the spot by their kids, ages 3 and 5.

“We constantly found ourselves unable to hang out with friends and family where we felt like the kids were entertained and we could do something fun, too,” Kelly Sandmeyer explained. “What we really wanted to bring to the community was just somewhere that people could come to, hang out, relax.”

The Backyard of Kalamazoo owners Kelly and Chris Sandmeyer with their kids, Brynlee and Barrett.

What started as a small idea grew into something bigger. The couple first talked about opening a restaurant with a kids corner. They started incorporating ideas from friends and the community and the project turned into The Backyard of Kalamazoo.

Kids will have a space to play and be entertained while their parents can grab a food and drinks. Accessing the business’ building and patio is free, while the yard costs $12 per adult and $6 per kid.

Once in the yard, guests will find a ‘town’ for kids with lots of playhouses, electric cars, a pizza shop playhouse and an ice cream shop playhouse. Adults can play games like cornhole, carpet ball, ping pong and shuffleboard. Families can check out board games and puzzles. Eventually, The Backyard hopes to add a pickleball court and two volleyball courts.

The Backyard of Kalamazoo’s ‘town’ for kids to play in.

Throughout the yard are bars where adults can order food and drinks. The food is delivered to the food stations with Jeep-styled carts so parents don’t have to interrupt their kids’ playtime.

A Jeep-styled cart for food delivery at The Backyard of Kalamazoo.

Executive chef Mark Ray II put together a menu with “high-end pub fair,” Kelly Sandmeyer said.

Ray said the menu includes classic items with a twist, like fried mac and cheese with Cajun cheese sauce and a house classic smashed burger. The drink menu showcases craft cocktails with a twist, like a cosmopolitan with peach vodka and a strawberry mezcal margarita.

Food at The Backyard of Kalamazoo. Cocktails at The Backyard of Kalamazoo.

The business’ general manager, Heidi Best, said there will also be several mocktail options.

“We actually have (nonacoholic) liquor in house, and most of our cocktail specials will actually be able to be made into mocktails,” she said.

Along with craft cocktails will be plenty of craft beer and wine options.

Plans are in the works for activities throughout the year, like an Easter egg hunt, art fairs, crafts for Mother’s Day and live music.

During the colder months, the space will be turned into a ‘winter wonderland.’ The gazebos on the property will be moved into a circle and there will be an ice skating rink and potentially space for curling.

“It’ll still be a good family spot for you to enjoy meal and not have to worry about keeping your kids at the table,” Chris Sandmeyer said.

The couple said they want The Backyard of Kalamazoo to become the “go-to place for Christmas activities.”

“We just want to create a unique experience every time. You’re never going to come here and do the exact same thing,” Kelly Sandmeyer said. “So we’re really going to invest in the community in all the games.”

The couple also owns the property next to The Backyard of Kalamazoo and would like to turn it into a wedding venue down the road.

Turning the property into a business has not been without challenges. Chris Sandmeyer said it was like “failing forward” and they learned a lot through the process.

The Backyard of Kalamazoo before its opening. (Courtesy Kelly Sandmeyer) The Backyard of Kalamazoo before its opening. (Courtesy Kelly Sandmeyer)

“We’ve surrounded ourselves with people who know the industry really well, know the politics and the laws and the rules and the regulations really well,” Kelly Sandmeyer said. “We’ve had really, really good success with just really kind people.”

She said the support from the community and the township had been incredible. A police officer stopped by the property to show support and the health department walked them through everything they needed to know.

They already have a large staff and some have showed up after hours to help, they said.

“We wanted to create a safe space for people to come play, but also for our staff,” Kelly Sandmeyer said. “Because if we take care of them, we know they’ll take care of our customers and allow for a really, really cool experience.”

Staff members of the Backyard of Kalamazoo. (Courtesy Kelly Sandmeyer)

The couple plans to continue their careers — she works as the director of marketing and he works as the lead data analyst for sales operations at a local company — and trust their general manager to run the business.

They said they’re grateful for the support from the community, their general manager, executive chef and yard manager. The couple said they’re also grateful for the support of their parents, and “without them none of this would be possible.”

“Mark and Lisa Allen, their initial investment in believing in us has … really been what’s allowed all of this to start for us,” Kelly Sandmeyer said.

She said she hopes families will stop by to “have fun and create memories.”

“We wanted somewhere that the kids absolutely love going to and the parents love going to as well and they feel good bringing their kids there,” she said.