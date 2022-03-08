Tired of mail thefts, Vicksburg neighbors catch thief on video

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A mail thief was caught on camera in a Vicksburg neighborhood.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 27 and March 6, trail cameras captured a man going through mailboxes and stealing from them. In one video, he’s in the driver’s seat, but in the other he’s in the backseat while someone else drives the car.

The homeowners are concerned and say mail theft continues to be an issue. They say it’s not an isolated incent: One homeowner told News 8 it happened almost every day last summer.

The alleged thieves stole about $125 worth of packages from one man’s mailbox, he told News 8.

Trail cameras captured a man going through mailboxes and stealing from them in a Vicksburg neighborhood. (Courtesy Julienne Couchenour)

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are looking into the thefts.

Deputies believe the suspect may also be connected to mail thefts on the west side of Kalamazoo County, as far north as Alamo Township.

The only suspect description investigators have is that he is male.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or anyone who recognizes the man in the videos, should call KCSO at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.