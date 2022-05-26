KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials have confirmed a lone star tick has been found in Kalamazoo County.

In a news release, the county reported the tick was found during a routine tick drag on May 20. Tick drags are conducted regularly by the county’s Environmental Health Division, to keep track of common pests like blacklegged ticks that are known to carry Lyme disease.

Lone star ticks are more popular in other parts of the country but have been known to pop up in the southern portion of Michigan. Lone star ticks aren’t known to transmit Lyme disease but they do carry several others, including tularemia and Bourbon virus.

Lone star ticks have also been associated with Alpha-Gal syndrome, which can generate an allergic reaction in people when they eat red meat.

The lone star tick is known for the distinctive white marking on its back. Blacklegged ticks tend to have a more orange color on their back, while dog ticks have a brown and white pattern.



An undated photo shows a blacklegged tick. Photo courtesy: Scott Bauer/USDA Agricultural Research Service/Bugwood.org

An undated image shows the American dog tick. Photo courtesy: Gary Alpert/Harvard University/Bugwood.org

Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Division Chief Lucus Pols said the key to preventing tickborne diseases is to prevent tick bites, including insect repellent that contains DEET and performing tick checks on yourself, your children and your pets after spending time outdoors.

There are several common strategies you can use to prevent tick bites, just like mosquito bites. Experts recommend emptying and washing all outdoor containers that collect water at least once a week, including small pools or birdbaths. Make sure window screens are properly sealed to prevent insects from getting in your home. Wear tall socks, pants and long sleeves when outdoors, especially from dusk until dawn.