OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three 17-year-olds are in custody after a Saturday evening police chase in Oshtemo Township.

Just before 5 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle in the area of North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue in Oshtemo Township and began a police chase.

The three suspects, later identified as 17-year-olds, took off on foot and were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Two stolen handguns were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The case remains under investigation.