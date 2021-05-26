Third suspect charged in December double homicide

Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A third person has been charged in the deaths of two people near Kalamazoo in late December.

Tikario McMillon, 18, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of open murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of felony firearm and a count of first-degree home invasion.

The charges stem from the Dec. 28 killings of Floyd Brashers Jr., 36, and Katoya McPherson, 31, at their home at Oak Tree apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

While neighbors heard shots fired that night, no one called police. Someone did call police the next day after noting the apartment’s sliding glass door had been shattered, at which point officers found the victims’ bodies.

Two other people, 19-year-old Tonesha Taylor-McMillon and 24-year-old D-Angelo Davis of Kalamazoo, also face murder charges in the case.

Police have not explained what the motive may have been, though they did previously say the killings were not believed to be random.

Court records show Tikario McMillon was arrested in April. He and a 24-year-old were pulled over after someone in their vehicle allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in Battle Creek. McMillon was armed with a handgun, police say.

McMillon’s bond was denied Wednesday. He is expected back in court June 3.