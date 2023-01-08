KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.

Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Ave. near North Church Street, announced on Sunday its last day open will be Jan. 29.

A local restauranteur had made an offer to lease out the location and the Greek-American cuisine restaurant accepted, it said in a Facebook post.

“Stacy would like to thank all the customers and friends who have visited her and have included her in their special moments in life. The past 50 years have been full of laughter, tears, and love. Memories made over a cup of coffee or a hot meal accompanied by long conversations are moments she will never forget,” Stacy and her family wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant opened the downtown location five decades ago in 1973. It later opened two other locations, one in Portage and one on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo, both of which have since shut down.

“When Theo & Stacy opened the downtown restaurant … they did not know what to expect or how their small Greek/American restaurant would be received. The love and support they felt from the community was and continues to be overwhelming. We are truly blessed to have had you as part of our lives. Thank you for 50 years of loyalty, love and support!” the post goes on to say.

The family also thanked its team members.

“Without you, we could not have been successful,” they wrote.

From now until Jan. 29, the restaurant will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.