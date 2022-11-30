TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Texas Township is taking applications to fill a vacancy on its board of trustees.

The board needs to fill Wendy Mazer’s seat after she won election to the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The person selected to replace her will serve the rest of her term, which runs out on Nov. 20, 2024.

Board members attend meetings twice a month. They are paid $4,000 per year, plus a $150 per diem for meetings.

Applications are due by 10 a.m. Dec. 13. The board will review them between Dec. 13 and 16. On Dec. 19, it will select finalists to interview. Those interviews will be held Jan. 9. The board expects to appoint a new trustee at its meeting on Jan. 23.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and registered to vote. They must have lived in Michigan for at least six months and in Texas Township for at least 30 days.

Those interested can apply online or download a PDF to fill out and email back or deliver in person to the township office. You are asked to include a current resume. Questions may be submitted to the township office at 269.375.1591.