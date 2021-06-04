Teenager shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager is in stable condition after being shot in Kalamazoo Friday.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of Florence Street around 7 p.m.
While officers were investigating the reported shooting, the victim arrived at a hospital, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.
The 14-year-old is now listed in stable condition, police say.
Police say it appears the teenager was hit by a stray bullet while holding an infant on a porch.
No suspects have been identified yet.
Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo police at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.