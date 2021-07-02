Teen shot, injured in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in Kalamazoo Thursday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. for reports of shot fired near the intersection of Lake and James streets in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been shot several times. Officers continued to search the area and found an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man who had been shot in the leg. The victim eventually agreed to get medical attention at a local hospital. He was treated and later released from the hospital, according to a KDPS news release.

There is no suspect information at this time.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.