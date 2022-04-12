KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teen suspect surrendered himself to police after shooting and critically injuring a man in Kalamazoo last week.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the 16-year-old suspect came to police headquarters and turned himself in Tuesday morning.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, awaiting arraignment. He faces assault with intent to murder and felony firearm charges, according to KPDS.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Vernon Court near the intersection of Portage Street in the city’s Edison neighborhood. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, KDPS said Tuesday.

Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting, nor is it clear if or how the victim and suspect knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.