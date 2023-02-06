KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager who had been accused of breaking into a home and raping someone has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

Montell Darnell Parker was sentenced to serve a minimum of 13 years and six months and a maximum of 35 years for armed robbery along with a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 20 years for first-degree home invasion.

The two terms will be served concurrently and he has been credited with 463 days.

In the early hours of Oct. 3, 2021, multiple people broke into an apartment near the Western Michigan University campus and one of the people raped the person inside while armed with a gun, authorities say.

They say the intruders also stole the victim’s phone and took off in two stolen cars.

Parker was charged in February 2022. The then-17-year-old was to be tried as an adult, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor told News 8 at the time. He pleaded guilty to armed robbery and home invasion, while charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment were dismissed.