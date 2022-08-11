KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it received a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Nola Street near the intersection of Cobb Avenue.

While authorities were investigating, KDPS said a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition, according to KDPS.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. Investigators did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at269.343.2100.