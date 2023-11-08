SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — One teenager is hurt following a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Prairie Ronde Township, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to a report of a rollover crash near W X Y Avenue and South 8th Street at 9:37 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old was driving too fast through curves and lost control. The driver went off of W X Y Avenue and hit a tree.
The driver and three other teenagers were temporarily trapped in the car. The passengers managed to get themselves out.
The fire department had to extract the 16-year-old driver.
The driver was taken to Bronson Hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.