KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after an early Monday morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to Cadillac Street near Douglass Avenue for a shooting.

Responding deputies found a 14-year-old victim. They were taken to the hospital. KDPS said the teen was last listed in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested. Their name has not been released.

A firearm was found at the scene, KDPS said.

The shooting remains under investigation.