KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in Kalamazoo.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of Cobb Avenue and Elizabeth Street after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to the hospital. KDPS said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers report that the shooter ran away before they arrived and has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting remains under investigation.