PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said around 7:15 a.m. Thursday it responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on W. Kilgore Road near the intersection of S. Westnedge Avenue.

Investigators said a 52-year-old Kalamazoo resident was driving eastbound on Kilgore when they struck a pedestrian who was walking eastbound on Kilgore.

The 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries that PDPS said were not life-threatening.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.