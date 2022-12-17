The scene of a shooting at Interfaith Homes apartments in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 16, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The teenage victim of a Friday shooting in Kalamazoo has died, police said.

The 17-year-old, who had been in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, died late in the afternoon on Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The victim’s name was not released while officers notified family members.

The shooting happened Friday around 4 p.m. at Interfaith Homes apartments on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue. Responding KDPS officers found the 17-year-old from Kalamazoo with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, KDPS said.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

It is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.