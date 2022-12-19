The scene of a shooting at Interfaith Homes apartments in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 16, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

The 17-year-old has been identified as Jashaw (Jashawn) Omar Jones of Kalamazoo. KDPS said he died at the hospital on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old was taken into custody, KDPS said.

The shooting happened on Friday around 4 p.m. at Interfaith Homes apartments on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

“The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” KDPS said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.