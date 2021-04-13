Teen charged in death of man in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager has been charged in connection to the death of a man near Kalamazoo last week.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Joriel Cruz, 19, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Monday on an open murder charge in connection to the death of 23-year-old Phillip Jajuan Miller.

Related Content Man killed in Oshtemo Township; suspect arrested

Cruz is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail without bond.

On Thursday, April 8, deputies were called shortly after 1:15 a.m. to the area of Redcoat Lane off of W KL Avenue in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo. There, deputies found Miller. They took him to nearby Drake Road north of Stadium Drive to try to get him medical attention, but he died.

No additional information surrounding the case has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.