KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen and an adult were arrested in Kalamazoo after handguns were found in a stolen car, police said.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Officers found a stolen vehicle on Stockbridge Avenue near Race Street. Police contacted two people involved and searched the vehicle, finding two handguns inside a bag in the car.

A 30-year-old from Kalamazoo was arrested on stolen vehicle charges and a 16-year-old from Kalamazoo was arrested on weapon charges, according to police.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asks anyone with information to contact them at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.