KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has unveiled its new $100 million student center.

Diane Anderson, the vice president of student affairs, says planning and design work began in 2018.

“We’ve been taking students on visits of other student centers for a long time and so they’ve let us know what they’ve wanted and liked,” Anderson said.

One of the biggest requests was natural light, which shines through the central atrium that also serves as a gathering place for students to study and relax.

“It’s a place where students from all walks of life can come and be together and so we wanted to build community, a sense of belonging, a sense of well-being,” Anderson said.

The new building will serve as one of the two main dining halls on campus and features a variety of restaurants, with the primary food court on the top floor.

“Lots of food options for students including a global kitchen and a demonstration kitchen where they can do some cooking,” Anderson said.

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

Inside the new WMU Student Center. (July 31. 2023)

The building is 162,000 square feet and includes a new bookstore. There is also a new game room, which includes pool table and video game consoles for esports. There’s office space so it can serve as a home base for student organizations.

“It’s three times bigger than the space that was in the Bernhard Center (the previous student center) because student organizations love the opportunity to meet with their fellow students … and other organizations, so that center will be really huge for us,” Anderson said.

The Bernhard Center will eventually be demolished.

The new building will serve as the Admissions Welcome Center and is part of a broader strategy to upgrade facilities on campus.

“We’re going to have the newest most modern student center in the state of Michigan, so I think that will be an important feature for us as we look at recruiting students to campus,” Anderson said.

The center was originally scheduled to open in 2022, but the pandemic delayed construction.

“We were not pleased with a delay, but you know so many things were delayed as a result of COVID that you just … kind of have to roll with it,” Anderson said.

The building is designed to last and to adapt for future generations.

“The way it’s been designed, it’s been really flexible. So as students desires and needs change, I think we built in a lot of flexibility so that we should be able to have it be really viable for a long time,” Anderson said.

The center will be fully open with all the restaurants operating when the fall semester begins.