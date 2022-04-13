KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo River Alliance has scrapped its annual Kalamazoo River cleanup event because of drug paraphernalia and “biohazardous waste” littered along the area.

The organization announced its decision to cancel the June 18 event Thursday, saying the downtown trail system and riverbanks where volunteers would be cleaning is no considered safe because of the litter.

Photos shared by the alliance show syringes, opened food cans, clothing, a bed sheet and other trash scattered on the ground.

“Safety is of the utmost importance while hosting these types of events. We cannot in good conscience send volunteers into an environment with the high likelihood of an individual being hurt,” Kalamazoo River Alliance President Ryan Baker stated in a news release.

This would’ve been the second year for the cleanup. Baker says they hope to bring back the event next year “if conditions are better.”