ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person drowned in Gull Lake Sunday afternoon, according to Ross-Augusta Fire Department.

Around 3:40 p.m., firefighters were called to Ross Township Park on Gull Lake Drive in Ross Township because a swimmer had disappeared in the lake for about 20 minutes. Bystanders told them where the swimmer was last seen and eventually the victim was found “submerged within the swim area,” according to Ross-Augusta FD.

Firefighters brought the victim to shore where they administered first aid. They were not successful, and the victim was declared dead on the scene.

No personal information on the victim has been released.

LifeCare Ambulance, Ross Township and Richland police departments, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, Western Meds Medical Support Unit and nearby firefighters from Richland, Galesburg Charleston and Cooper all responded as well.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the township and county. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.