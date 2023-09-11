KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are looking for an SUV that took off after a crash with a motorcycle.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Mount Olivet Road at Virginia Avenue, near Spring Valley Park.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 40-year-old woman who was driving a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

The driver of a Suburban took off, police say. They are looking for the vehicle and driver. They say the SUV should have damage to the driver-size front quarter panel and driver’s side mirror. It was bearing license plate DZV2044, but KDPS says it was not properly registered.

The SUV involved in a hit-and-run at Mount Olivet Road and Virginia Avenue in Kalamazoo on Sept. 1, 2023. The SUV involved in a hit-and-run at Mount Olivet Road and Virginia Avenue in Kalamazoo on Sept. 1, 2023.

Anyone with information about the crash or SUV is asked to call KDPS detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.