PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators determined that the “suspicious item” found in a car that caused an evacuation at a Portage gas station was a pipe bomb.

The bomb was found inside a backpack in a stolen car outside a Speedway gas station on Portage Road south of Centre Avenue early Friday. Emily Ruth-Michelle Carl, 27, who had been driving the 2010 Chrysler 300 that was reported stolen two days before, and passenger Jimmy Stacy, 44, both of Kalamazoo, were arrested and charged.

Officers also found drugs and a firearm in the car. When the bomb was found, the gas station was evacuated and the surrounding area was blocked off.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Bomb Squad made sure the device was safe and found what they suspected to be gunpowder inside. The substance was sent to Michigan State Police for testing.

Carl was charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other weapons charges. Stacy was charged with controlled substance, possessing methamphetamine/ecstasy and controlled substance.