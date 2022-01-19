Suspicious death investigation after woman reports body to police

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday that officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Briargate Apartments located near the intersection of Westnedge and Milham avenues.

His death is being investigated as suspicious, according to a PDPS news release.

PDPS said police were made aware of the incident after a 20-year-old woman came to police headquarters to report the dead body. She is currently being held for questioning as part of the suspicious death investigation, police said.

No additional information about the death investigation was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

