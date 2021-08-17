Suspect’s parents grieve deputy, son killed in chase and shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of a Vicksburg man who authorities say shot and killed a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy before dying in an exchange of gunfire with other deputies on Tuesday offered their condolences to Deputy Ryan Proxmire’s family.

Proxmire, 39, was shot Saturday night while chasing Kyle Goidosik, 35, south of Galesburg. The deputy died Sunday afternoon.

After Proxmire was shot, Goidosik continued to flee, authorities say. Other deputies kept chasing him until he crashed into a field out of the village of Climax. There was an exchange of gunfire and Goidosik died.

An undated courtesy photo of Kyle Anthony Goidosik. (Michigan State Police)

In their statement, Goidosik’s parents Gary and Kim Goidosik said they felt “deep sorrow” for Proxmire’s death and also mourned their son.

They said he was not well, saying he was “tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts.” Records show he had been arrested within the last year for assaulting his father and for guns and meth charges.

The Goidosiks said they hoped there would be better ways to help people suffering from mental illness in the future.

Full statement from the Goidosiks:

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends. “We also grieve the loss of Kyle, who for years was tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts. “This was another senseless and terrible tragedy that the American people have witnessed by one suffering from delusional and irrational thoughts. “It is my hope that we, as a community, can find a way to help those in need. “We ask that the members of the media allow our family the privacy we need to grieve these tragic losses. “Thank you.” Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik (Parents of Kyle Goidosik)

Funeral arrangements for Proxmire are still pending. He left behind a wife and four children.