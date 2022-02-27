Suspects arrested after attempted robbery in Kalamazoo

Two suspects are in custody after trying to rob someone in a parking lot on Stadium Drive, a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety lieutenant says.

Police say they received a report of an attempted robbery Sunday morning in a parking area on the 4700 block of Stadium Drive. One of the suspects was said to have had a gun, but both suspects fled in a vehicle before police arrived. Nothing is reported to have been stolen from the victim.

KDPS says others witnessed the attempted robbery, and along with the victim they were able to give a detailed description of the vehicle the suspects left in.

Shortly after receiving the vehicle’s description, police say they found it on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue. Four individuals were detained at first, but police determined that only two of them were involved in the crime. A gun was also found in the vehicle and was kept as evidence.

The two suspects are a St. Joseph county resident and Kalamazoo county resident. They were arrested for robbery and other firearm related offenses; both subjects are lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and are awaiting arraignment.