GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man identified as a suspect in the disappearance and presumed murder of a Kalamazoo-area mother of eight has asked to withdraw his guilty plea in a related federal escape case.

Carlos Watts Jr., 38, of Kalamazoo, had pleaded guilty earlier this month in federal court to escaping from a Kalamazoo halfway house about the time of Heather Kelley’s disappearance on Dec. 10.

But in a letter to the judge, Watts wrote he was “not in my right state of mind (demeanor)” the day he admitted guilt.

“Upon further reflection it is in my best interest to go to trial,” Watts wrote.

Watts, who as a federal prisoner is being held at the Newaygo County Jail, also asked for a new attorney.

He was in tears for most of the guilty plea hearing on July 3 before U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker.

An undated photo of Heather Kelley. (Courtesy National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems)

Watts is named in federal court records as a suspect in Kelley’s disappearance, but he has not been charged in her case. He was identified as her boyfriend and court documents show his electronic ankle tether was inactive for hours the night she vanished. A “large amount” of her blood was later found in her car but her body has not been found.

The feds say Watts escaped from the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo to avoid prosecution in the Kelley case. He claimed he left because Kelley’s brother had threatened him.

The judge has set a hearing for July 24 to consider appointing a new attorney.