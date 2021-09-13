Suspect in Kalamazoo man’s death arrested in Oregon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man suspected of being connected to the death of another man from Kalamazoo has been arrested in Oregon, authorities said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said on Sept. 4, officer went to a man’s apartment for a welfare check on Hidden Hills Drive near Emajean Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. While at the apartment, officers found the man, 35-year-old Solomon LeFlore, dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they identified his roommate as a suspect days after the incident. They also found that the suspect left the state and was likely going to Oregon. Detectives went to Oregon and state police there were able to help take the suspect into custody on a rural highway on Sept. 10.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending arraignment, is being held on murder and weapons charges at the Grant County Jail in Canyon City, Oregon until he is extradited back to Michigan.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Solomon LeFlore’s family and friends following the untimely death of their loved one,” Deputy Chief Dave Boysen with KDPS said. “We also appreciate the Oregon State Police and the local sheriff departments who offered their assistance in this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.