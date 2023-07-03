KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man under investigation in the disappearance and presumed murder of a mother of eight in Kalamazoo pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal escape charge.

Carlos Watts Jr., 38, of Kalamazoo, is identified in federal court records as a suspect in the disappearance of Heather Kelley. He has not been charged in her death. Her body has not been found.

An undated photo of Heather Kelley. (Courtesy National Missing and Unidentified Persons Systems)

While Kelley’s name didn’t come up during the guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, Judge Robert J. Jonker mentioned the ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

Watts, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and shackles, broke down and cried but said nothing about that case.

He faces up to five years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in October.

Watts was staying at KPEP, a halfway house in Kalamazoo, and wearing a tether while finishing out a federal cocaine conviction.

In court records, Watts claimed he left KPEP on Dec. 12 because Kelley’s brother had threatened him over the disappearance.

But the feds accused him of fleeing the halfway house to avoid prosecution in Kelley’s disappearance on Dec. 10.

Kelley picked up Watts, described as her on-again-off-again boyfriend, at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 from his job as a busboy at the Park Club in Kalamazoo. The feds say phone records show their cell phones “traveled in tandem” before both were turned off just before 11 p.m. His went back on about three hours later. Her phone was never turned back on.

Watts’s ankle tether stopped working just after 9 p.m. and didn’t come back on until just before 6 a.m. the next day, according to court records.

Police have said they believe Kelley was killed and her body disposed of during that 8.5-hour window.

Phone records show that Watts and his brother spoke around the time of the disappearance, then met later that day.

About three hours later, records show, police found Kelley’s car, abandoned by the side of the road. They found her blood on the front and back seats. They also found pictures of her children.

The feds say the driver’s seat was partially burnt with trace evidence of gasoline. They also found a small hole punched in the driver’s side window.

Police later found clothing in a field about a half mile away, including women’s underwear, women’s jeans, boots and a durag.

Tests later determined that the jeans and durag had DNA from Kelley and Watts, court records say.

Police interviewed Watts that night at KPEP. The feds say he cut off his tether and escaped through an emergency exit early the next morning.

A photo from a federal court filing shows Carlos Watts Jr. reach for scissors to cut off his tether at the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo on Dec. 12, 2023.

Police later stopped Watts’ brother and found pieces of car window glass, a screwdriver with glass embedded in the handle and two cigarette lighters, records show.

Records don’t show whether the brother was arrested.

Police said Watts had scratches on his chest when they arrested him on Dec. 14.