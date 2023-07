A mugshot of Tieshawn Labar Matthews provided by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Saturday shooting in Kalamazoo that left one dead, court records show.

Tieshawn Labar Matthews was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, according to online records.

On July 8, a 17-year-old was shot and died shortly after, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 25.