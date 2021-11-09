Suspect dead after hourslong standoff in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the suspect who was holed up for several hours inside a house in Kalamazoo has died.

City of Kalamazoo spokesperson Ryan Bridges confirmed to News 8 that the suspect is dead. It’s unclear how he died.

The suspect, who was wanted in connection to a shooting, was holed up inside a house on Washington Avenue near the intersection of Division since Monday morning.

Police told News 8 that shots were fired Monday but there were no reports of injuries. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Bridges said the standoff ended sometime Tuesday. It’s unclear how or when the standoff ended.

The scene after a standoff on Washington Avenue in Kalamazoo. (Nov. 9, 2021)

A police presence remained outside the house, part of which appeared to have been torn down, Tuesday morning.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a woman on Nov. 1.