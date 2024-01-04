KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this week.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Dutton Street near Park Street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say the 40-year-old man who was shot was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Thursday.

KDPS said the shooter was gone before officers got to the scene. When they searched the area, they found a gun.

Police say they later tracked the suspect to N. Edwards Street north of Paterson Street. He was arrested without incident around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Christopher William Thomas, 33, was arraigned Thursday on charges including assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $15,000.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, nor have they said how Thomas may have been connected to the victim.