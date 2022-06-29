PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly seven weeks after charges were filed against him, a man accused of manslaughter in the deaths a father and son in Portage has been arrested.

Online records show the suspect was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail early Wednesday morning. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on two counts of manslaughter, court records show.

The stabbing happened Jan. 10 at Davis Creek Apartments & Flats on Meredith Street south of S. Sprinkle Road. Court documents show Maurice Pearson, 49, and son Xavier Pearson, 21, went there to confront the suspect, who is the ex-boyfriend of daughter and sister, over a domestic dispute. There was a fight and the suspect stabbed them multiple times.

The suspect was among the people who called 911 to report the stabbing. Court documents say he told investigators it was self-defense and that the Pearsons had attacked him.

The suspect was jailed after the stabbing but soon released while the Kalamazoo County prosecutor considered whether charges were appropriate. The manslaughter charges were ultimately issued May 12.