KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect in a deadly Kalamazoo shooting has been arrested in Indiana, police say.

The shooting happened on Aug. 26 on Stockbridge Avenue near Cameron Street. When police arrived, they found Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell, 24, of Kalamazoo, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said that on Thursday, a suspect was arrested in Indianapolis with the aid of the U.S. Marshals Service and Indianapolis police.

The suspect, whose name was not released Friday, was expected to be extradited back to Michigan. A release from KDPS did not list exactly what charges were filed.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting, nor have they said whether or how Alguarelles-Bell and the suspect knew one another.

KDPS said anyone with information about the shooting can call them at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.