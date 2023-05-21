COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was taken into custody after trying to rob a Kalamazoo-area restaurant with threats of a bomb, deputies said.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Applebee’s Grill and Bar on Gull Road at N 26th Street in Comstock Township Sunday night around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a robbery “by means of an explosive device,” deputies said.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail on felony charges, according to the sheriff’s office.