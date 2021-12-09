Suspect arrested for armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said deputies were called at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an assault involving a firearm near the 3700 Block of South Sprinkle Road.

When officers arrived, they quickly gathered that a robbery had taken place.

The suspect fled on foot prior to officers arriving.

Police established a perimeter and conducted a K-9 track before arresting the suspect without incident, according to KDPS.

A firearm, ammunition, and stolen items were recovered.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.