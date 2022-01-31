Suspect arrested after shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Douglas Avenue and Alamo Avenue.

Multiple people called 911 to report a shooting, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. A suspect was shooting at an acquaintance and “put several other citizens in jeopardy” while doing so, the release said.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter and the shooter’s vehicles to the dispatchers.

Officers found the vehicle a short distance away, KDPS said. A man got out of the vehicle and ran away, but the officers ran after him and were able to arrest him, police3 officials say.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kalamazoo, faces multiple weapons and assault charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call KDPS at 337.8994 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.