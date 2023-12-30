COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Loved ones are mourning the death of a Comstock High School student who was killed in a crash.

Tristan Billman, 14, died after being hit by a car Friday morning on Riverview Drive north of Van Buren Street in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo.

“(O)ur students and staff who knew Tristan are devastated,” Comstock Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Thoenes wrote in a Saturday letter to district families.

The superintendent said the district would implement its five-day response plan to offer emotional support and grief counseling starting Jan. 8, when students return from winter recess.