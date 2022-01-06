Stunt legend Steve-O bringing stand-up act to Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — He’s best known for his insane stunts from the MTV show “Jackass,” and now “Steve-O” is taking his show on the road.

The comedian, whose real name is Stephen Glover, is on his “Bucket List Tour” and will be in Kalamazoo on Jan. 13 to perform at the State Theatre.

He has focused on his work as a stand-up comedian, talking to audiences about his experience. He describes the show as a hybrid of his previous work and his current stand-up routine.

Steve-O says now that he is in his mid-40s he wants to do as much as he can while he still has energy.

Tickets for the adults-only show are available on Ticketmaster.