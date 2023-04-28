COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary student found a bullet on a Comstock Public Schools bus Friday, the district’s superintendent said.

In an email to families, Superintendent Jeffery Thoenes said the student told the bus driver who notified the principal that the single bullet was found.

Thoenes said authorities are investigating and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the district’s buildings on Friday.

“We applaud the young student who saw something and then notified the right people. We are also grateful for the immediate and supportive response from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s department,” Thoenes said in the email.