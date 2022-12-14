KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday.

A total of 86% of Ascension Borgess members of the Michigan Nurses Association voted to approve the new contract, the union said in a release. The contract is set to last three years for more than 300 registered nurses.

The contract gives nurses average raises of 20.5% in the first year of the contract, the union said. That will bump nurses to a new wage scale of $33.44 to $48.72. The new contract also gives registered nurses another emergency personal day.

Evening and night shift nurses also received an additional $1 per hour increase, while the on-call pay was raised to $5 an hour. The hospital also agreed to get rid of a proposal that would have required registered nurses to work every other weekend and a proposal to get rid of leaves guaranteed by contract.

“This new contract clearly shows the difference that nurses can make when we are united together as a union,” Lori Batzloff, a nurse at the hospital and the president of the local bargaining unit of the MNA, said in the release. “We were able to win improvements that will benefit our patients and community as a whole.”

Earlier this month, nurses voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. Union members had rallied in November for a better contract.