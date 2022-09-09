The unveiling of the highway sign for a stretch of US-131 named after fallen Kalamazoo County Deputy Sgt. Proxmire. (Sept. 9, 2022)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of US-131 in Southern Kalamazoo has been officially dedicated to the memory of fallen Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who was killed in the line of duty in August 2021.

A ceremony was held Friday afternoon at Anna’s House in Kalamazoo on Stadium Drive near US-131 to unveil the sign. Proxmire was killed last year while chasing an armed subject near Climax.

State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, D-Kalamazoo, introduced a bill last year to rename the portion of US-131 from West U Avenue to mile marker 35 in Proxmire’s memory. It will be known as the “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”

This location was chosen specifically for its meaning to the sheriff’s office and the Proxmire family. Friday, Sheriff Richard Fuller said he hopes the sign encourages people to find out who Sgt. Proxmire was.

“Today, we’re unveiling a sign that is going to tell us about a local hero,” said Fuller. “And hopefully, someone’s going to do exactly what that hero used to do. They’re going to see his name and take time to look up what he’s known for. And they’ll see what he’s known for is dedication to this community, his love of family, and the things that he did to take care of people.”

Governor Whitmer signed the bill earlier this summer. It passed both chambers with bipartisan support. The signs were installed by the Michigan Department of Transportation on US-131 earlier this week.