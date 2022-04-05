KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo is hosting a food drive during an upcoming show of STOMP to help provide meals for people in need in the area.

The staff are calling the donation drive after the show STOMP Out Hunger. The auditorium previously held a similar event in 2014. This year’s show will be on April 28, but people are welcome to donate now until the show date.

Event goers are asked to bring nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Assistant Director of Marketing Thom Cooper said they partnered with Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes to raise awareness of the community need and fill the organizations pantry with the donated goods.

Cooper said goods and monetary donations can be dropped off at designated tables on the day of the show or during business hours at the ticket office. They say some items needed most include cereal, canned fruit, canned veggies, canned beans, rice, pasta, soup, boxed dinners, peanut butter and canned meat. They say other items like diapers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, soap and deodorant are needed as well.

Tickets for the April 28 show and more information about the food drive can be found online at millerauditorium.com, by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office or by calling 269.387.2300.

