KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are having difficulties identifying a woman who was found near Portage Thursday evening.

The woman was found carrying a garbage bag of clothing with no identification, according to a statement from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post. She is described as weighing 155 pounds and standing at 5-foot-2-inches.

Police released a photo of her.

Michigan State Police are working to identify this woman, who was hospitalized after being found in Texas Township on April 20, 2023.

A hiker found her in the Al Sabo Land Preserve near Texas Drive and S 8th Street in Texas Township. She was then taken to the hospital for medical care and evaluation. Troopers have not been able to communicate with her.

If you or anyone you know recognizes her, please contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269.657.5551 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.